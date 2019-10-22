The swindler in a million: a former employee of JetBlue deceived the airline by a large amount
Former employee of the airline JetBlue faces up to 20 years in prison. She pleaded guilty in Federal court in Boston in the fraud totaling about $ 1 million. This writes Fox News.
Tiffany Jenkins, a former employee of the company, used his position to change cheap flights on the more expensive areas for their friends, family and acquaintances. She will not take a fee from clients, and used a special internal code of the company in the event of an emergency.
31-year-old Jenkins pleaded guilty on three counts of fraud. She was arrested in November 2018.
Jenkins had access to the database of a computer reservation JetBlue and had the opportunity to use the special code “INVOL”, which is short for forced exchanges to change flights for clients at no additional cost.
This code is for employee use when changing flights for customers who missed flights or extra flights, for example, in connection with the death of someone from relatives.
Within 15 months, Jenkins used the code about 505 times for more than 100 different passengers. At the request of the U.S. attorney, many of these exchanges took place after the passengers had booked domestic flights at competitive prices. Jenkins exchanged those tickets for the more expensive international flights.
Charges of fraud using electronic means provides for punishment of imprisonment for a term up to 20 years or imprisonment up to 3 years and a fine of $ 250,000.