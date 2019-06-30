The Swiss player went missing on lake Como

Swiss football player, who plays for the club “young boys”, Florian ismaily went missing during a holiday in the Italian lake Como. This was announced by the publication .

Ismaily, along with his friend rented a boat and sailed to the coast of about 700 meters. There they stood at anchor, to sunbathe.

After some time, the girl dived in the lake and no longer appeared on the surface. Her friend initially decided that she wants to scare her, and then realized that there was something wrong.

The girl called emergency services. The search yielded no results. On Monday, the rescue team will be sent to the bottom of the lake, robot-diver.

