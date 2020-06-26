The Swiss Prosecutor’s office confirmed the opening of a criminal case against ex-the President of UEFA
Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini
The Swiss Prosecutor’s office confirmed the opening of a criminal case against former UEFA President Michel Platini. Ex-official suspected of receiving bribes from ex-FIFA President, the Swiss Sepp Blatter, reports Sky Sport.
Previously, FIFA has addressed the Prosecutor General of Switzerland with the request to resume a criminal case against Blatter. Former senior official accused of corruption in the sale of rights to broadcast the world cups 2010 and 2014 in the Caribbean.
We will remind, FIFA for 8 years suspended Blatter and Platini from football activities for financial fraud. Note, they were threatened with lifetime ban, which eventually softened.
Last year, Platini was questioned by French financial Prosecutor’s office on the case concerning the determination of the host the 2022 world Cup, but official charges the French have not advanced.