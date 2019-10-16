The symbiosis of art and technology: in the United States will show the performance ‘Sleeping Beauty Dreams’ with the prima ballerina Diana Vishneva
Magic Reality Group believes that the future of the performing-art technology of virtual immersion that moves minds, bodies and souls of the audience. Show “Sleeping Beauty Dreams” brought to life by the production company Magic Reality Group, is a stunning symbiosis of the modern dance art and innovative technologies, which gives a completely new vision of the classic tale “Sleeping beauty”.
The performances will take place in such U.S. cities:
- November 2 — new York.
- November 7 — Atlanta;
- November 10 — Chicago;
- November 16 — Boston;
- November 21 — Dallas;
- November 23 — Houston.
The European tale of the Sleeping beauty many times interpreted by the greatest masters since the sixteenth century, but they all kept silent about the one that dreamed of an enchanted Princess for 100 years of enchanted sleep. A “Sleeping Beauty Dreams” will tell about it with the help of the excellence of the dancers of world renown, almost 300 led panels and modern technology.
Thanks to the revolutionary fusion of visual arts, contemporary dance, light, breakthrough technology, a real-time avatars and electronic dance music, the performance will immerse the audience in the passion, fears and sinful desires of the sleeping Princess.
Pass it on to the dance will be Diana Vishneva – the recognized prima ballerina of the world level. Vishneva, prima ballerina of the Mariinsky theatre (since 1996) and American ballet theatre (2005-2017), winner of many international theater awards and is also the favorite of the audience in dozens of countries. Her skill, strengthened the revolutionary technology will forever change for the audience perception of dance and stage reality.