The symptoms of acute and chronic cystitis
Every woman should know about the early symptoms of cystitis and the causes of this disease.
Cystitis is the most popular inflammatory disease relating to the genitourinary system in women. Men this illness is worried, because they have a completely different structure of the organs of the urogenital system. According to statistics, the doctors, almost every second, maybe every at all, the fairer sex at least once in your life felt all the “charms” of cystitis in symptoms of this ailment.
Doctors there are two forms of cystitis — chronic and acute. Accordingly, chronic cystitis — a consequence goes untreated acute cystitis, which will disturb the woman every time she would not look after their health.
Cystitis has no age, that is, getting it can as very young girls and old ladies and elderly women. Inflammatory process occurs due to the contact with the organs of the urinary system of harmful bacteria, and also due to hypothermia. It turns out that the main sources that trigger the development of acute cystitis, are cold, intestinal infection and poor personal hygiene.
Symptoms of acute cystitis are called:
— pain in the abdomen;
— frequent urination;
— problems with urination, for example, a woman wants to go to the toilet, but can’t do it;
— impurities in the urine, including blood and pus;
— pain during urination.
To quickly cure acute cystitis, you should follow the doctor’s recommendations. Usually doctors advise: to stay in bed, take antibiotics, drink water pills or decoctions of medicinal herbs, to be warm, not to engage in sexual intercourse before complete cure, etc.
Chronic cystitis is almost as sharp. Only if in the case of acute cystitis symptoms alarm a woman once, that the chronic form of the disease is to remind myself several times a year. Thus a woman will constantly be in the process of treatment of cystitis. Just recovering and in a month or two again starts to hurt.
Doctors advise to protect themselves and to perform basic preventive actions against cystitis:
— warm clothes;
— not to sit on cold;
— eat natural foods;
— to observe rules of personal hygiene and wash hands before after using the toilet, before eating, after visiting public places, etc.;
— orderly sex life;
— to be observed at the gynecologist at least 1 time per year;
— time to change the means of personal hygiene and linen, which, by the way, it is better to iron, and choose only natural fabrics.