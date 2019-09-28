The symptoms of “allergic to sugar”
Allergic to sugar, as such, does not exist, but there are people who have intolerance to fast of carbohydrates and they can cause unpleasant symptoms.
Carbohydrates that have a sweet taste, is an integral part of fruits, many vegetables, dairy products, to remove them is technically difficult, this was told by the allergist Olga Gogoleva.
And there are the products in which sugar is specifically added: it a variety of sweets, pastries, drinks, sauces and more. To give them up easier.
According to the currently available scientific evidence neither IgE-mediated Allergy, neither IgE-independent allergic to sugar, lactose, maltose, fructose, glucose, galactose is not described, since these carbs are not recognized by cells of the immune system.
The intolerance of these carbohydrates is known, it is associated with the violation of their absorption in the gastrointestinal tract and manifests with gastrointestinal symptoms:
bloating;
diarrhea;
flatulence;
pain in the abdomen.
The occurrence of these symptoms is not due to the struggle of the immune system with carbohydrates, and interaction of undigested carbohydrates by bacteria of the intestine. Bacteria “eat” carbohydrates, eating products that are gases. In addition, undigested carbohydrates attract water, which leads to the dilution of feces and diarrhea.
Why because sweet rash?
Most often, the reason is that sugary foods are pseudoallergy. When large portions they irritate the skin and cause rashes of different types.
Difference such intolerance from allergies is:
1. The lack of participation of the immune system.
2. Very low risk of severe reactions.
3. Dose-dependent effect.