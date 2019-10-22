The Syrian war Turkish Kurds have come to Germany in Herne 60 migrants staged a mass brawl (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

A mass brawl between Turks and Kurds, with the participation of approximately 60 employees occurred in the West German city of Herne (the Federal state of North Rhine – Westphalia). The incident occurred on Monday evening.

According to the newspaper Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung, the collision occurred near the building of the Turkish cultural associations of the city.

The participants in the fight were armed with batons and rods, some had knives. One person received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Arrived on the scene, the police stopped the fight with percovich cans and partially withdrew a gun fight. Police identified several of the participants of the fight, but while no one was detained, reports RIA “Novosti”.

Lately in Germany, has repeatedly clashed with the representatives of the Turkish and Kurdish communities due to military operations of Ankara in the North of Syria, notes TASS.

Recently in Herne Kurdish demonstrators attacked a Turkish kiosk and café. Then the riots injuring five people. Police believe that between these two incidents there is a connection.

Relations between the communities escalated after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on 9 October announced the beginning of “operation peace” in the North of Syria against the outlawed Turkey Kurdistan workers ‘ party and the terrorist group “Islamic state.”*

The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned the occupation policy of Turkey in Northern Syria. Russia has said that Turkey must avoid actions that may stand in the way of settlement of the Syrian conflict, ongoing since 2011.

The U.S. and Turkey announced that they have agreed to suspend military operations of Turkey for 120 hours and the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from the 30-km buffer zone on the border of Turkey and Syria, which Ankara intends to control yourself.

*”Islamic state” (ISIS) is a banned terrorist organization