The Syrians gradually integrate into canadian society: study (PHOTO)

Syrian refugees, who moved Canada under the government’s resettlement programme, are gradually catching up with other groups of refugees from the point of view of job search and participation in their communities.

The final study of citizenship, immigration and refugees in Canada showed that of nearly 40,000 Syrians who arrived between 2015 and 2016 years, currently runs slightly more than half, and a further 23% are actively looking for work.

But research shows that their wages continue to lag behind other groups of refugees, and although it says that the majority of Syrians feel that they are coping with their daily needs in Canada, many are still turning to food banks for support.

Promise to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees has become one of the main promises of the liberals during the election of 2015, which took place in the midst of the Syrian civil war, in which millions of people have been adopted around the world, and the United Nations has actively encouraged countries such as Canada, make more people desperately in need of new homes.

Multimillion-dollar effort that followed, although he was taken by the Canadians, was also accompanied by concerns that such a large group of refugees – many of whom have suffered from war – will be a threat to canadian life.

In a report published in June, States that 89% of adult Syrians had access to government-funded language tests and 77% of them received language access training. Although most of them reported that can perform everyday tasks in English without assistance, language problems contributed to the sense of isolation among some, the report says.

About 57% of the Syrian 1,255 respondents of 2018 reported that they work, and 23% are looking for work.

The majority – 86%, according to the study, have the attending physician or health professional, although the lack of language skills, understanding of services, stigma surrounding mental health and confidentiality issues prevented some of them to access health services.

Most parents also reported that their children of school age actually attend school, although language barriers still prevent Syrian parents actively engage in their children’s education.