The system of ticket sales for TIFF this year a nightmare (PHOTO)

If you already bought a ticket to watch some of the acclaimed film International film festival Toronto (TIFF), consider yourself lucky.

The festival started yesterday, and people are already experiencing difficulties in purchasing tickets. First, hangs a website where they are sold. It is said to potential buyers, only in those cases when the site works at all.

Many complaints written by people in their social networks.

The festival itself is held from Thursday 5 September to Sunday 15 September.

Second, hotlines are always busy so that the call is almost impossible. Customers complain that they have to wait on hold for hours to talk to a counselor.

And thirdly, tickets for most of the top films of the festival, in principle, no longer exists, but the service Ticketmaster resell them with a huge margin.

The official Twitter account of the festival so far seen that constantly apologizes to the next complaining user in the social network.

Fourth, the discomfort experienced by those who decided to buy tickets not online and the old-fashioned way at the box office. Such an influx of live customers was not expected, consequently, everywhere a huge queue.

Many also complain that even being able to buy a ticket, they failed to make it to the event due to technical errors, for which tickets are not admitted paid.

TIFF is one of the most major events in Toronto this year (if not the largest), so there is hope that the city will quickly bring an order to the moment, as people will have time to become discouraged and stop buying tickets altogether.