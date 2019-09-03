The tabloids claim to have spotted with brad pitt his first wife Jennifer aniston: photos…
Western tabloids claim that they were able to prove that what has long been persistent, but so far unsubstantiated rumors. Supposedly brad pitt broke up with Angelina Jolie, was reunited with his first wife Jennifer aniston. Thus, the publication New Idea reports that during a recent trip to Italy pitt ride through Venice on a boat in the company of a mysterious stranger. According to the newspaper the lady, whose face hides a wide-brimmed hat, very similar to Jennifer. From under the headdress visible “branded” blond strands of hair of the actress.
“From the time of arrival in Italy, they make little effort to hide from the public and behave like a normal, happy, loving couple” — the newspaper writes, claim that the last few months brad and Jennifer met in secret, trying not to draw attention to the resumption of his novel, but now changed their position. However, it is not clear why there are no clearer shots of the actors, if they decided not to hide their relationship.
Meanwhile, OK! magazine Also writes that aniston wants to give them with pitt a second chance. And in between all serious.
And NW at the same time published an article alleging that actress who in 2018 separated from her second husband Justin Theroux, turned to the service of certain Dating agencies for millionaires. And there she was introduced to a wealthy businessman, not related to show business. They have already visited on a number of dates, and the gentleman made Jennifer a good impression. She said she feels the potential for a long term relationship. For arranging the first date, the Agency says the magazine received a fee of 750 thousand dollars.
“I am forever changed her life for the better. I may not have the looks of brad pitt, but I know how to properly treat a woman. And the word “adultery” is not in my vocabulary” — leads the publication the words of a mysterious millionaire, without mentioning his name. Then he also promises to bring happiness to the actress, treat her like a Queen, to fulfill all her wishes, to give her half of his fortune and have ten children — “if that’s what she wants.”
However, a spokesman for the actress said that this story is completely fabricated. “We should also note that it seems that there are not marriage agencies for the rich and famous with a rate of 750 thousand dollars for a date. And I sincerely hope that everything is a figment of the imagination of a bored author NW, as the quoted words suggest about annoying Stalker, not a suave billionaire” — ironically said the representative of the 50-year-old aniston edition Gossipcop.
Against pitt, also a lot of rumors. So, earlier wrote that the 55-year-old actor became interested in similar to angelina Jolie actress Samantha Robinson.
