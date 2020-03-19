The taking ibuprofen with COVID-19: is it really dangerous
French official public health at the weekend wrote in a Twitter warning for patients infected with 2019 coronavirus-nCoV who take ibuprofen, reports USA Today.
One Professor told the BBC that previous studies of ibuprofen, showed that it worsens the condition of patients with respiratory infections. But specific data on its impact on patients COVID-19 no. Other experts, in an interview with The New York Times, in fact, rejected concerns about ibuprofen, but noted that the refusal of painkillers may help the immune system to fight the virus.
For Americans, this theme can be even more difficult to understand, because one of the alternatives to ibuprofen in Europe is different.
What is known in the US as acetaminophen (sold under different brand names, including Tylenol) in Europe is called paracetamol.
There is also some confusing vocabulary: ibuprofen belongs to a broader class of medicines called non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or NSAIDs.
As reported by the European Agency for medicines like acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be used to treat fever and pain associated with COVID-19.
What the experts say: little evidence, but be careful
Among experts there is no generally accepted data about ibuprofen and COVID -19. However, many credible organizations recommend caution and often suggest acetaminophen as a more preferable treatment.
Clear and updated guidance received on March 18 from the National health service of England . it is said that at present there is no convincing evidence that ibuprofen may worsen the condition of disease COVID-19. But there is no additional information, it is better to take paracetamol for the treatment of symptoms of coronavirus infection, unless your doctor said this medication doesn’t suit you.
If you are already taking ibuprofen or other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), on the recommendation of a physician, do not stop its intake without prior consultation.
In another document on the treatment of COVID-19 children admitted to the hospital, said about the paracetamol as the main agent for the treatment of fever.
Also on March 18, the official representative of the world health organization confirmed that although the organization was aware of concerns about the use of NSAIDs in the treatment of COVID-19, who have not released any new leads.
“Who collects additional data on this issue before giving a formal recommendation, but after a quick review of the literature found no published clinical data on this subject”, — reads the statement of the representative of the who Christian Lindmeier.
Earlier, Lindmayer recommend people self treating infection COVID-19, use paracetamol or acetaminophen.
Other experts say the lack of evidence for this assertion.
“I have not seen any clear evidence that would point to a problem, or proving that there is no problem,” said Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and infectious diseases
He also said that doctors say that Tylenol is the best means to reduce the temperature, if this is the main goal of treatment.
The lack of evidence on this issue was also highlighted in a March 18 statement of the European Agency for medicines.
“Currently no scientific evidence establishes a link between ibuprofen and worsening of the disease COVID-19. We are monitoring the situation and will consider any new information that becomes available on this issue in the context of a pandemic,” reads the statement.
The result: not enough information
There is not enough information to accurately say whether ibuprofen aggravates the symptoms of the disease COVID-19 or not.
Until then, until among professionals in the health sector appears more qualitative data, you need to be skeptical of the messages that are incompetent people Express their opinion on this issue.
Because while taking acetaminophen and ibuprofen possible side effects, patients may need to call the doctor to discuss possible treatment options.
Fever helps the body fight infections, so the doctor can give advice about what medication you should take and do I need to take medication.
