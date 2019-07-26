The tallest basketball player NBA, met with the players of “Liverpool” (photo)
July 26, 2019
Taco Fall
During your pre-season U.S. tour, the last winners of the Champions League – the players “Liverpool” met the tallest basketball player NBA player, “Boston Celtics” by Senegalese Taco fall, whose height is 231 cm
On the background of the Taco players “red” looked funny, including head coach Jurgen Klopp.
Jurgen Klopp and Tacos fall
Even big Virgil van Dijk with the 193 centimetres look small.
With Van Dyck
