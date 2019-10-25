The tallest NBA basketball player received a concussion, hit on the ceiling
American basketball player, “Boston Celtics” Taco fall injured, hitting his head on the ceiling, according to Bleacher Report.
Fall told that after training I went to wash my hands based on “Boston” but never noticed a sign, on which was written “low ceiling”.
The athlete felt unwell until the next morning and went to the hospital.
In the end, because of injury, the player missed the match against Philadelphia.
Beginner “Celtics” with the growth of 231 cm immediately became the tallest basketball player in the League. In the history of the NBA only four players were higher than Taco fall.