The Tarantino film could be the last
American film Director, producer, actor and screenwriter Quentin Tarantino gave an interview to GQ Australia in which he confessed to the possible completion of the films. He also described his plans after leaving the cinema.
To date, “Once upon a time in Hollywood” with famous actors brad pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio is the ninth film in the career of the Director. It is not time Tarantino announced the termination of the shooting of their films after the tenth pattern.
The producer admitted that there is a possibility of completion of the activities in the movie after the ninth film, but it depends on how the motion picture will be perceived by the audience.
Tarantino said that after the completion of the Director he will start writing books and scripts for theater, but in any case, as before, will do.