The Tarantino film “One day in Hollywood…” in China want to ban: what’s going on
Made a lot of noise a film by Quentin Tarantino “One day in Hollywood…” is unlikely to show in China. The release of the movie in the country was scheduled for October 25, but local authorities suddenly revoked the rental license. Officially, the reason is not known, but there is information that this happened because of a scene in which the hero of the picture stuntman cliff Booth in the performance of brad pitt beats up the character, showing Bruce Lee. The role of the legendary fighter and actor played Mike Mo.
Still from the film “One day in Hollywood…”
Recall that in this episode, which takes place near the pavilion one of the Hollywood studios in 1969, Bruce Lee shows off in front of the members of the crew that can beat anyone, even the boxer Muhammad Ali. Cliff Booth grins. Lee offers him a fight. As a result, the stuntman can easily beat Bruce.
The scene is not like Shannon Lee, the daughter of the famous fighter. She criticized Tarantino for the fact that the Director portrayed a caricature of her father. As suggested by the media, Lee drew the attention of the Chinese authorities on this.
Still from the film “One day in Hollywood…”
The American edition of the Hollywood Reporter claims that Quentin has offered to remove the scene from the movie specifically for the Chinese car. Box office receipts in China in recent years, Hollywood studios are regarded as one of the most important. But Tarantino refused. The Director said: better to let the picture do not show, than he will have something to cut.
The issue has become political. Tarantino found support in the face of Secretary of state Mike Pompeo. The head of state wrote in his Twitter: “Inalienable rights, such as freedom of speech, not to be sold”.
Meanwhile, another scandal with an even greater number of countries erupted around the animated feature “Everest” (in Ukrainian release of — “Bigfoot”). It tells about the friendship of the Chinese girls and Bigfoot. It was created by the famous Hollywood Studio DreamWorks Animation and the Chinese company Pearl Studio. The budget of the film amounted to 75 million dollars. It has already grossed 128,7 million dollars. Certain hopes were pinned on the success of “Everest” in Asia. However, the authorities of several States, including Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, banned cartoon.
In the cartoon “Yeti” is a story about the friendship between a Chinese girl and Bigfoot
The reason for that was the map that appears for a few seconds in one scene. It hangs on the wall in the room of the heroine and carries no meaning. It depicts the so-called “nine dotted line”. Since 1947, China uses it as the threshold determining territorial interests of China in the South China sea. Beijing strongly disagree the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam. Each of these countries has its own vision of the problem. Especially heated debates have been underway for many years regarding the identity of a number of Islands where there might be rich deposits of oil.
Map with the “nine dotted line” in the cartoon first noticed in Vietnam. Rental of “Everest” was immediately banned by the authorities. The Philippines and Malaysia declared that will allow to rent only on the condition that the short episode with the map will be cut out. In DreamWorks don’t know what all this scene is all the fuss. And the Western media suggest that the appearance of the cards was not random — Pearl Studio deliberately put her in the cartoon in full confidence that the American partners will not pay attention to it.
