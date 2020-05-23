The tariff of gas for households fell by another 20%
“Naftogaz of Ukraine” has established a new wholesale price of gas for households, heat producers for households and other consumers, which gas is supplied under the terms of the PSO.
This was reported by the press service of the gas company.
The price of gas in may 2020 will amount to 2.3 UAH per cubic meter (without VAT, margins of gatsbies and the cost of transportation of gas transmission and distribution pipelines).
As noted in the press service, in may, the price of gas for households fell by 21%, as compared to the same period last year, the fall in the cost of gas made up 62%.
As you know, from January 2020, the cost of gas for the needs of the population, heat producers and other protected consumers, which the “Naftogaz of Ukraine” gas supplies in the framework of the special obligations (PSO), is determined by formula, which takes into account the price of Dutch gas hub (ТТF).