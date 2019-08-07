The tart cherry juice improves brain function
Many favorite cherry proved to be very useful to preserve the intellectual abilities in people after 60 years. This was stated by the experts from the University of the state of Delaware. As it turned out, human cognitive abilities a positive effect can have juice of tart Montmorency cherries.
The study was conducted with the participation of 34 people, which accounted for 65-73 years. Participants were asked to split into two groups. The first group was given juice twice a day for 240 ml. the Second group consumed a placebo drink. Scientists say that in the beginning of the study all participants underwent a health check-up, had no bad habits, and not taking drugs affecting the state of the brain. At the beginning and at the end of the experiments, participants filled in the questionnaire.
After 12 weeks of regular consumption of juice of tart cherries among the participants from the first group significantly improved the performance of the brain. They more accurately and quickly solved the proposed problems, and made fewer errors. In the control group, any changes have not been identified.
Scientists suggest that activation of brain activity contributed to the biologically active substances contained in cherries. The normalization of the pressure due to the polyphenols, anthocyanin and melanin that had a positive impact on brain activity.