The task numbers for Junior classes put users of the network to a standstill
Twitter users on the page of the blogger under the nickname Wparks91 argued how to solve the problem of mathematics for the elementary school. The user has asked its users to tell how they stack up numbers in mind, and then publish the decision in the comments. As it turned out, did the job for all methods, however, the decision in people differed strongly enough, said “Today.”
“What’s going on in your head at the decision of 27 plus 48” – asked microblogger. Most people started to answer that first stack of 20 and 40, and then the remnants of 7 and 8. They summarize the numbers and find the answer.
However, there were also those who suggested other, sometimes non-standard solution to this problem. Nick the illustrated embodiment, the fold 27 and 3. Thus the answer (30) can be folded with the remaining value (45) and obtain the same 75. This method was proposed and applied to a different number. 48 is 7 and the number (55) is formed with the remaining (20). But the girl under the nickname @istylekinks proposed to lay down 8 and 7, and then add the item to 4 and 2: “8 plus 7 is 15, add 1. 4 plus 2 plus 1 is 7. A total of 75”.
In the end, Twitter users agreed that the method the solution of mathematical problems depends on the characteristics of the thinking of each of them.