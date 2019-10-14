The tax rate of 97.5%: Sanders plans to halve the number of billionaires
Economists from the University of California at Berkeley argue that billionaires can face an average tax rate of $97,5 in accordance with the plan of the Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders, who is involved in the presidential race of 2020. This writes Fox News.
Economist Emmanuel Saez has said that “the wealth tax acts directly on the action, instead of to influence the flow of income, making it a much more powerful tool to reduce income than the income tax.” Sanders said that in accordance with the plan, the number of billionaires in the US will be reduced by half within 15 years.
The plan promulgated by Sanders, would be to charge 1 percent tax on households with incomes of more than 32 million dollars and offers tax rates that will rise to more wealthy people, to 8 percent for the state, exceeding $ 10 billion.
Sanders promised to go further than Senator Elizabeth Warren, and in the next decade to earn more than $ 4 trillion, significantly reducing the status of billionaires. Warren promised 62% tax rate for millionaires.
Plan Sanders goes on, it affects people with a fortune of 32 million dollars. Warren also proposed to increase the property tax to 3 percent to any of its own capital exceeding $ 1 billion, while Sanders offers up to 8 percent for the richest.
Warren Sanders was ahead in recent polls of Democrats in Iowa and new Hampshire, which showed that she was even ahead of longtime leader and former Vice-President Joe Biden.