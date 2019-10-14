The taxi driver took a sleeping passenger on the other side of the country and billed at $1800
The cab driver, without saying a word, took the sleeping drunken passenger to the other end of the country and put up a solid score.
British DJ Chris reed, aka Plastician, said in his Twitter account as a driver of the Uber got the address wrong and accidentally took him to the other end of the UK. Its publication became viral and gathered thousands of retweets and hundreds of comments, writes Lenta.ru.
“All this week deal with Uber representatives. I do not understand how it happened: while I was asleep and thought that I was going from London Fulham to Croydon, the driver took me to the other end of the UK — wrote Reid on Thursday, October 10. — I woke up in the Midlands! The taxi driver nor a word to me. We drove five and a half hours at twice the rate.”
As a result, the DJ received a score of 1453 pounds sterling (about 1830 dollars). A passenger rang the call center Uber, where he confirmed the address when the order was entered correctly.
“Now they deny everything, says Reid. — However they have no proof that I had entered the address that I was on my way. Yes, I’ve never been in that area.”
“Don’t get behind the wheel drunk and the taxi drivers Uber — warns the British. — This can happen to anyone. Even if I have to pay for this ridiculous journey, and I hope that others will take from this lesson.”
In early October, the 20-year-old Joseph Fergie from Edinburgh, Scotland, fell asleep in the Uber after the club night and were on the other side of the country. The expense for the trip was 400 pounds (over $ 500).