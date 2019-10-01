The teacher of the kindergarten early and often mistaken for a child because of the child entity (photo, video)
The adult teacher of one of kindergartens in the Philippine province of Bulacan, is often mistaken for one of the pupils of the preschool. 22-year-old Francis Manga has a very baby face. And only an increase of 162 centimeters a little makes it stand out from the crowd of his young wards.
As reports Stand for Truth, Francis always looked much younger than his years. This became especially evident in high school, when his peers started to get a beard and appear other secondary sexual characteristics. The manga remained the little boy. Because in school he never teased, he had not thought to apply with his problem to the doctors. He suggests that the delay in growth is due to the fact that as a child he was extremely painful.
The unusual appearance did not prevent Francis to find a job. He passed the relevant exams to be a teacher and got a job in a kindergarten. “He has all the necessary skills and loves children,” says the administrator of a kindergarten.
According to Francis, most children perceive it as big brother, but treat it seriously. However, he is making every effort to outwardly appear a teacher wears baggy clothes, wears tight leather shoes to look more Mature.
Although classmates never hurt or teased Francis, he admits that he often heard cruel comments from strangers, but tries to ignore them. The young man intends to prove to everyone that he is able to become a respected member of society.
