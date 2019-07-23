The team from AR Crimea intends to continue to play in the championship of Ukraine
July 23, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
“Tavria”
Simferopol “Tavria”, which is currently based in Pereslavl (Kherson region) does not intend to withdraw from the championship of the PFL Second League, according to Sport Arena.
Yesterday, the team under the leadership of Sergey Shevchenko came back from vacation.
As of today, it offers 16 players. To view expected arrival of a number of potential beginners of them choose 3-5 to strengthen.
In the last season of “Tavria” took 7th place in the standings of group B of the Second League.
Recall the “Crimeans” are the first champion of independent Ukraine (1992).
Loading...