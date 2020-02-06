The team of Villas-Boas – the only one in Europe who missed the goals in the 2020 games top 5 leagues
Andre Villas-Boas
“Marseille” on the road beat “Saint-Etienne” in 23-m round of the championship of France (2:0).
As reported by Opta, the team of Andre Villas-Boas is the only one in Europe, which in 2020 have not yet missed goals in the five matches of the major leagues.
We will remind, in addition to the victory over the “Saint Etienne”, “Marseille” this year won “Rennes” (1:0) and played in the goalless draw with Bordeaux and “Angers”.