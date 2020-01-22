The team snatched a draw in a crazy match of the English Premier League, scoring 2 goals in the 94th and 95th minute (video)
January 22, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Newcastle
In the framework of the 24th round of the English Premier League in Liverpool on “Goodison Park” Everton took Newcastle.
To the 94th minute the hosts comfortably won with an advantage of 2 goals – 2:0.
But then on wards Carlo Ancelotti found some kind of Eclipse – the toffees two remaining until the end of the meeting minutes, managed to miss twice – 2:2.
It is noteworthy that the scorer was the player who, before this came on as a substitute – Florian Lejeune.
Moreover, in the second case of successful shot of the Frenchman, the referee Simon Hooper from Wiltshire even had to resort to using a system for automatically determining goals Hawk-Eye (hawk’s eye).