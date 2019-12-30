The team Yarmolenko has appointed a new head coach
David Moyes
“West ham”, which is Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko, has announced the appointment of David Moyes for the post of chief coach of the team. The contract with former coach, “Everton” and “Manchester United” signed for a year and a half, according to the official website of the “hammers”.
It is worth noting that the last Scottish club specialist was just “West ham”. He led the club with East London in the period from 2017 to 2018.
In this position, Moyes was replaced by Manuel Pellegrini who left the club after a string of unconvincing results.
After 20 rounds of “hammers” occupy 17th place in the standings of the Premier League, scoring 19 points.