The teams of Italian Serie A are refusing to resume training
Almost half of Serie A clubs refused to start the training process, reports Sport Iltalia.
In particular, AC Milan, inter, Napoli, Fiorentina, Cagliari, Atalanta, Verona, Sampdoria and Genoa are against made before the resumption of the season medical Protocol, specify the reason for the publication.
Clubs unhappy with one of the points of this document, according to which they will have to leave on 15-day quarantine upon detection of a coronavirus from the player or staff member.
The clubs insist that medical Protocol was similar to that approved in the Bundesliga, where in the case of infection with coronavirus is sent to quarantine only the infected player/member of staff, and the rest of the players pass the appropriate tests.
To reach agreement and to discuss possible changes to the Protocol, the leadership Series And today will meet with representatives of the Federation of football of Italy and the Italian Federation of sports physicians.