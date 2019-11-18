The tears of Anne of Rizatdinova and shock Dmitry Dikusar: the details of the controversial broadcast “Tanzu s…
Sunday, November 17 on channel “1+1” took place semifinal “Tanzu s with a stars”. After it became known the names of the finalists. Cup winner at the beginning of the broadcast competed four pairs. Each showed three rooms, one of which is a judge of the show.
Leading semi-final was a couple — Yuriy Gorbunov and Katya Osadchaya. Tina Karol, who spent twelve esters of the project — flew to England to son Benjamin to celebrate his birthday.
The semi-finals opened pair of Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov.
— One step at a time, and I really want to compete until the last — admitted Anna, whom dislike all of the participants. — We’ll show the coolest Jive!
— Wonderful! — exclaimed after the pair Gregory Chapkis. — You did it! Keep it up!
— I can’t breathe — admired Francisco Gomez. — You have to be in the finals!
— You can’t win if you don’t connect passion and techniques, ‘said Catherine, giving Anne the Nutcracker dolls that talked about the fact that the judge sees a couple in the Grand final.
Courage, technique, passion, — admitted Vlad Yama. — A great start!
Leading to balcony which has met a couple afterwards became a famous actor Stanislav Boklan.
The pair received from the judges 39 points.
Pair of Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar never danced “for life”, although received the lowest scores from the jury. They are rightly called the “national favorites”.
Rumba under the legendary hit “Besame mucho” has not caused delight of the judges.
You obviously came to the project to complete the work of Lesya Nikityuk — to win, — said Kuhar, handing Victoria a doll Rat from “the Nutcracker”, hinting that he sees a couple in the Grand final, — You — the weakest pair of the project.
— And I liked it! — unexpectedly commented Vlad Yama.
And I dance like, — supported him Gregory Chapkis. However, Rumba is the dance of love and passion you have had enough.
The pair received from the judges 29 points.
Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona Gvozdeva went to the floor with a cha-cha-cha — the dance that they showed in the first live show.
I want to become the leading number one in the country, — said Ostapchuk before going to the floor. — I need only the victory.
— Where did you get so much energy! — admired Francisco. — You deserve the final.
— So much tension in your dance, ‘said Vlad Yama. — Nice dance!
Was pleased with the dance and Gregory Chapkis.
— I do not agree with our colleagues, — said Ekaterina. — The passion I saw. But, where do without men in the Grand final!
And Ostapchuk got the doll the Nutcracker.
The pair received from the judges with 34 points.
Ksenia Mishina and Eugene the cat — one of the main rivals of the pair of Anne of Rizatdinova.
— I want to be in this season was won by emotions, not cold appliances, — said Ksenia Mishina.
Paso Doble to the song “black Eyes” delighted the audience.
That’s what I wanted! — admired Gomez. — What passion! Lav-Lav-Lav.
— You do not have enough equipment, but with emotions all right, ‘said Katherine, handing the doll the Nutcracker.
— I dance like, — recognized Gregory Chapkis. But I would like a little more flamenco.
— After this dance you have to be in the final, I was certain the Pit.
The judges gave the pair 39 points.
Pair of Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona hammer danced an incendiary freestyle under the popular hit Jennifer Lopez “Get right” with the most emotional judge of the project is Francisco Gomez.
— I’ll show you real dancing! said Gomez, walk on the floor.
Love love love! — exclaimed Vlad Yama. Such a crazy speed.
— Did you switch this flooring, admitted Catherine. It was like the flash of the sun.
— Danced awesome — satisfied Chapkis.
According to the rules of the project, the judges evaluated only three members of the jury are not involved in the play.
The judges gave the pair 30 points!
The week of preparation for the semi-final was very difficult, — admitted “FACTS” Vladimir Ostapchuk. But I’m really glad that in this broadcast we danced with the choreographer on a global level — Sisco Gomez. It was a cool experience, and I was once again convinced that Sisko is a true professional who will make you give the maximum. From him in the dance it is impossible to look away during every rehearsal I tried to learn this skill and yourself. It seems to me that our daily rehearsals for 8-10 hours exactly were not in vain. After all, we were able to prepare not only freestyle with a member of the jury, but the incendiary cha-cha-cha with Samba. Of course, it was difficult. But “Vova wants the Cup” and knows what it takes to work hard.
Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar went to the floor together with the legendary choreographer Gregory CAPICOM. In the air, “the return of the heroes” Victoria at the end of his speech, sat down on his knees Grigory Nikolaevich. People’s artist not confused and hinted that it was a very good maneuver: “After what happened, it is difficult to assess”.
— This waltz I am dedicating to his beloved woman — she is 36, I — 90, confessed Gregory Chapkis.
The speech brought tears to the eyes of the judges.
— What an honor to dance with the demigod for all fans, — admitted Francisco.
Maestro, you were excellent,’ cried Catherine. It was the most tender waltz of the season. All was good except the shoulders of Victoria, which is fused with the neck.
— This moment I will remember all my life, he said. Vic danced better than she even could.
The judges gave the pair 28 points.
Olympic medal winner Anna Rizatdinova together with his partner Alexander Prokhorov and Vlad Yama showed the tango for the pair will deliver the judge of the project.
— It would be fair if in the season you won it, ‘said Vlad, turning to Anna and Alexander.
Tango Vlad Yama reincarnated once in a few images — the porter, the waiter and… maid. And in the final, and all have shown naked torso.
— Stunning performance, Chapkis admitted. — You danced! Vlad Yama I can’t forgive that he’s prettier than me!
— In order to win you need to hide your athletic shoulders,’ advised Catherine.
— I liked your passion — admired Francisco. Love love love!
The pair received from the judges 30 points.
Dramatic pair Ksenia Mishina and Jack the cat showed fusion under the unusual arrangement of the music of Peter Tchaikovsky from “the Nutcracker” ballet — “Dance of the sugar plum fairy”. Along with a couple on the parquet came out a prima ballerina Kateryna Kuhar. Even in the eleventh air she took a call from Xenia. Recall that after the speech the actress appealed to the judge with the words: “Catherine, remember the dance that I danced with Lisa Druzhinina? I would like to dance with you” and symbolically gave Catherine a miniature bathroom. Women’s Argentine tango Xenia and Lisa live exchange partners delighted the audience and judges. Then the actress dropped the head of his partner in the tub with cold water. Catherine left the offer unanswered: “I accept your challenge, and see you on the dance floor in dancing with the judges”.
— Standing ovation — he said. For me Kuchar — are the dance.
— The classics is eternal! – admired Gregory Chapkis.
— I envy your costume, Catherine — admitted Francisco. — Zhenya and Ksenia you did a great job. I’m happy!
The pair received from the judges 29 points.
Third time to the floor the couple left in the “dance for life”. It was performed before the start of the “Show results”. First competed in Samba couple: Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar, Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona Gvozdeva.
Victoria — a well — recognized Francisco. — Volodya, you’ve bloomed.
Victoria — smart, and Volodya — lighter, — said Ekaterina.
Pair of Victoria Bulitko received from the judges 29 points.
Pair of Vladimir Ostapchuk — 35 points.
The following Samba was shown a pair of Rizatdinova Anna and Ksenia Mishina. In the final Anna broke down and cried, hugging partner.
— The stress — admitted Francisco. — My eyes just run away.
A pair of Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov received 40 points.
Pair Ksenia Mishina and Eugene Cota — 39 points.
The leader of the standings after the results of the evaluations of the jury was a pair of Anna Rizatdinova — 109 points. Last pair of Victoria Bulitko — 86 points.
Before the announcement of the results of the audience voting on the floor with a new song made by Olya Polyakova.
After the announcement of the results of the audience voting in the super final got Ksenia Mishina and Yevgeny kot, Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov. The audience once again supported a couple of Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar. It seems that the participants themselves were also in shock.
Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona Gvozdeva left the project reached the finals.
— Thank you to everyone who believed in me — said goodbye to the project, Vladimir Ostapchuk. — This show is not about stars, but about the viewers who believed in each of us. I don’t think we can walk that far. Inside I’m already the winner! Don’t be afraid to change something in your life. Remember that it’s short…
