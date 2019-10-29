The technician from San Diego accidentally exposing yourself to genetically modified smallpox
An employee of the laboratory in San Diego was accidentally injected with a genetically modified strain of the smallpox virus.
“26-year-old lab worker accidentally got infected with a virus related to the smallpox, during an experiment at work,” writes Yahoo. According to the Center for control and prevention of diseases, the finger of the woman was swollen and reddened, but in the end she was safely recovered.
A resident of San Diego began working with the vaccinia virus associated with smallpox, in a laboratory in September 2018. The vaccinia virus used to make the smallpox vaccine.
The employee suggested to get vaccinated against the virus before work, but she refused, fearing side effects.
Pox vaccine contain live virus and can often lead to defeat in the site of inoculation, which usually heals.
“Although the patient refused vaccination when it was originally proposed, in the course of this investigation she reported that did not appreciate the severity of infection that may develop,” said the CDC.
In December 2018 this employee accidentally pricked his index finger with a needle when trying to inject a virus into the tail of experimental mice for the experiment.
“The employee immediately washed your finger with water for 15 minutes [and] advised his boss,” said the CDC.
The woman was in the hospital, but couldn’t remember which strain of virus used.
“The patient has worked with several groups of mice with different strains and didn’t remember which strain is used when there is damage to the needle,” said the CDC.
Researchers studying this case, ultimately found that was used, most likely, one of two genetically modified strains of vaccinia.
10 days after the incident, the finger of the woman are swollen, it appeared a black spot. On day 12, she was running a temperature of 38 C. the Doctors were concerned about her condition and started to treat her special modern cure for smallpox. 48 hours later the recovery.
The employee is banned from working in the laboratory for about 4 months because of the risk of infecting others. Region of dead tissue on her fingers did not heal for 3 months.
CDC recommends that people working with these viruses to be vaccinated against smallpox.