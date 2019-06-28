The teenager miraculously caught fell from the window of the child. VIDEO
Teen called hero after in a network there was video where he caught the little girl that fell from the second floor window, it writes Fox News.
17-year-old Fawzi Sabat caught 2-year-old girl who fell from a second floor window of one of the residential buildings in Istanbul.
“I was just walking down the street when saw a little girl at the window. She fell and good thing I caught her before she fell to the ground,” said guy.
The video, which with huge speed spread on the network, shows that Sabaot standing in the street watching the girl think that he feels the imminent danger. Then he keeps his hands in anticipation and surprisingly catches the baby, which, as it turned out, was a 2-year-old Syrian Mohammed Doha.
The girl was not injured, as it turned out, while mom is in the kitchen cooking, she played with the window and tripped. The family thanked your hero with a reward of 200 pounds ($35).