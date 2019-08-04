The teenager threw six-year-old boy from the tenth floor of the famous London gallery (photos)
In one of the famous museums of London the Tate gallery (Tate Modern), there was a terrible incident. As informs edition Daily Mail, 17-year-old threw six-year-old boy from the tenth floor of the new building of the gallery Blavatnik building (named in honor of the native of the Odessa American and British billionaire len Blavatnik, who made the largest in the history of the Museum donation — 260 million pounds sterling). On this floor is a viewing platform, designed in the form of a balcony.
According to witnesses, they heard the thud of the falling body, followed by a bloodcurdling female scream: “This is my son! This is my son!”.
The child who fell on the roof of the fifth floor, was taken to the hospital by helicopter. He is in critical condition and fighting for his life. The teenager, faced the child, was arrested on charges of attempted murder. The reasons for its action are unknown. Apparently, the boy and his mother, he was not acquainted. The case is under investigation. The Museum was closed until the end of the day.
Tate modern gallery — London gallery of modern and contemporary art, included in the group of Tate galleries, in which are exhibited the national collection of British art from 1500 to the present day. In the gallery there is a collection of works of world of art created since 1900. She is among the ten most visited art museums in the world.
Lookout
