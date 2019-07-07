The ten ways to speed up metabolism
Fast metabolism is an important factor in weight loss.
But do not go on a strict diet or exhaust yourself with physical activity.
Just follow these simple guidelines:
Add cardio. An active 45-minute Cycling accelerates the burning of calories 14 hours after workout.
Do not skip Breakfast. In the morning we as never before need to be recharged. During sleep the metabolism slows down, so within an hour after awakening it is necessary to eat a healthy Breakfast to keep metabolism at an optimal level.
Be sure to have dinner. Not getting sufficient food, the body at the first opportunity begins to make stock. Six meals a day is the optimal ratio to not only speed up metabolism but also to obtain all the necessary nutrients.
Fight stress. At the first signs of strain, try to breathe deeply and try to ignore. Best in dealing with stress help of yoga.
Eat more fiber. Fiber-rich whole grain products getting into the stomach, greatly increase in volume, so the feeling of satiety comes faster and lasts longer, so during your next meal, you will eat much less.
Do not forget about strength training. After strength training the metabolic rate stays high for several hours. For maximum effect, try to allocate at least two hours per week on weight training.
Eat dark chocolate. A small portion of the sweets will improve mood and metabolism.
Drink more water. The disturbance of the water balance significantly affects health and has a negative impact on the figure. People who drink 8 to 12 glasses of pure water a day burned more fat than those who are satisfied with only four cups.
Sleep well. Restful sleep for 7-8 hours has a beneficial effect on human health. But the lack of sleep — on the contrary, negatively affects all the processes occurring in the body.
More fresh air. Even brief exposure to fresh air brings about greater food digestion and fat burning. And as a sedentary lifestyle slows down your metabolism, make it a rule to walk before or after dinner.