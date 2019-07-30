The tendril danced to the rap behind the wheel of a luxury SUV (video)
Ukrainian boxer Alexander Usik (16 wins, 12 of them by knockout) showed that the waving hands does a great job not only in the ring. One of the fans “caught” the former absolute world champion in the first heavy weight driving luxury SUV Lexus LX, listening to the song “the last time” Russian rap-Duo “Miyagi Endgame” and while vigorously dancing to the beat of the song.
Note that the good mood of the Barbel may be due to the fact that almost approved following the battle of Alexander, which will be his debut in the heavyweight division, as announced by the promoter of our boxer Eddie Hearn, the fight with Cameroonian Carlos takama, postponed from may 25 due to injury, Alexander should be held on the 12th or 19th of October in the ring Wintrust Arena in Chicago (USA).
Photo By K2 Promotions
