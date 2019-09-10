The tendril danced under acclaimed clip Polyakova
Famous boxer could not resist and performed a dance to a popular song Olga Polyakova.
Therefore, vspyl very interesting fact about the ex-world champion Alexander Usyk. It turned out that during his training he never forgets about the fun. In the network the athlete showed how incendiary are his classes.
One of our training sessions, which took place outdoors, he danced to the song Olya Polyakova’s “Queen of the night”. Relevant video he published on Instagram-stories.
Through this roller was able to see another talent of Alexander — the ability to juggle. According to Moustache each time it draws on the fun it just includes “Queen of the night”.