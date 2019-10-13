The tendril danced with dumbbells: funny video

Oleksandr Usyk again won the Internet by posting incendiary videos.

Published in the frames of Ukrainian champion takes an unusual dance with dumbbells. As you can see, unusual performance is most likely just part of the training of a boxer.

In this video Alexander seems wanted to show how easy it is to combine your favorite music with heavy workouts and combine business with pleasure.

Most likely, now Alexander prepares for battle with his next opponent, American 38-year-old boxer Custom Winterspoon.

