The tendril flared again in Crimea (photos, video)
The former absolute world champion in the first heavyweight Ukrainian Alexander Usik (16 wins, 12 of them by knockout) came to the occupied Crimea, where he visited the open championship of sports school No. 6 at sumo, which was held in the village of Gaspra, near Yalta, on the basis of DYUSK “Titan”. As reports the edition “Crimean sport”, the boxer took part in the ceremony of awarding the winners and also talked with the guys and shared with them the secrets of his skill.
Note that, in addition to such meetings, Alexander is also actively preparing to debut in the heavyweight division. In particular, on his page on Instagram, the boxer showed how conducting your workout.
This is called “Exercise in the fresh air” #Usyk #Boxing #sport #Ukraine #workout #Usyk #boxingtraining #boxing #champ #lomus #lomusofficial #lomus17
.
