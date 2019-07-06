The tendril has acquired a very expensive car (video)
The former absolute world champion in the first heavyweight Alexander Usik (16 wins, 12 of them by knockout), preparing to debut in the heavyweight division boasted the addition to its fleet.
On the page in Instagram, our compatriot showed in his garage white Bentley Continental with the numbers “TEAM USYK”, basic cost of which is about 8 million.
We will add that earlier in the fleet of Cirrus was the luxury SUV Toyota Land Cruiser.
Recall that his next fight, which will debut in the heavyweight division, 32-year-old krymchanin will hold in late September — early October against the Cameroonian Carlos Tacoma.
