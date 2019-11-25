The tendril held a training session on thin ice (video)
The former absolute world champion in the first heavyweight Ukrainian Alexander Usik (17 wins, 13 by knockout), which in October made a successful debut in the heavyweight division, conducted a training session in unusual circumstances.
On his page on Instagram the 32-year-old boxer posted a video in which fulfills beats being on thin ice at one of the water bodies in the Chernihiv region.
Fans of the Mustache in the comments urged the champion to be careful: “it is Terrible for you!!!)))”, “It’s time for winter fishing”, “Left to fall”, “Opasno”.
By the way, the ironic twist Alexander Usik Eddie Hearn has called the possible date and venue of the fight against the Ukrainian 35-year-old Briton Derek Chisora (32 wins, 23 of them by knockout, 9 losses).
“I’m working on holding the fight Chisora — Usik. There is also a version of the fight Chisora and Parker. Likely that Dereck Chisora will fight in February in Manchester. Now the WBO and IBF appointed the mandatory challengers for the winner of the rematch Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz. They must decide who will be the first.
Now they are in talks, but I think that the Cirrus will not wait for the next summer, he will fight. He had almost a year of inactivity, and then he held seven rounds against Witherspoon. He likes Chisora in turn, Chisora agree to fight. I think it will be a really good match”, said Eddie Hearn in an interview boxingnews24.com.
