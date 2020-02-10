The tendril once again injured: the battle of the Ukrainian postponed
February 10, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Oleksandr Usyk
Scheduled for March fight Ukrainian heavyweight Alexander Usik (17-0, 13 KO’s) against Briton Derek Chisora (32-9, 23 KO’s), has been postponed and will take place not earlier than may, said co-promoter Eddie Hearn Ukrainian.
Alexander prevents a return to the ring injury.
Alexander Usik and Derek Chisora
“Barb takes time to complete the treatment of his left elbow. We were not sure that it will be ready by March, but by may he should settle all questions on health”, – quotes’hearn sport.znaj.ua.