The tendril once again injured: the battle of the Ukrainian postponed

Усик вновь травмировался: бой украинца откладывается

Oleksandr Usyk

Scheduled for March fight Ukrainian heavyweight Alexander Usik (17-0, 13 KO’s) against Briton Derek Chisora (32-9, 23 KO’s), has been postponed and will take place not earlier than may, said co-promoter Eddie Hearn Ukrainian.

Alexander prevents a return to the ring injury.

Усик вновь травмировался: бой украинца откладывается

Alexander Usik and Derek Chisora

“Barb takes time to complete the treatment of his left elbow. We were not sure that it will be ready by March, but by may he should settle all questions on health”, – quotes’hearn sport.znaj.ua.

