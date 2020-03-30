The tendril once again surprised with a new circus trick (video)
March 30, 2020
The former absolute world champion in the heavyweight Alexander Usik (17-0, 13 KO’s) again demonstrated their skills in circus numbers.
This time he combined elements of juggling and balancing act.
Ukrainian continues training for his second fight in hawaiite.
Recall that the fight against the holder of the belt WBO Inter-Continental, Briton Derek Chisora (32-9, 23 KO’s) to be held on may 23 in London at the O2 arena.
Tendril previously demonstrated agility in the circus with coins.