The tendril showed dexterity in the circus with coins
March 20, 2020
Oleksandr Usyk
The former absolute world champion on Boxing in the heavyweight Alexander Usik (17-0, 13 KO’s) continues training for his second fight in hawaiite.
In the training process of Ukrainian decided to include trick Vasyl Lomachenko with coins.
It turned out very effectively.
“Training moments” – wrote the Tendril under the video.
Recall that the fight against the holder of the belt WBO Inter-Continental in heviside, Briton Derek Chisora (32-9, 23 KO’s) to be held on may 23 in London at the O2 arena.