The tendril showed dexterity in the circus with coins

| March 20, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Усик продемонстрировал ловкость в цирковом номере с монетами

Oleksandr Usyk
The former absolute world champion on Boxing in the heavyweight Alexander Usik (17-0, 13 KO’s) continues training for his second fight in hawaiite.

In the training process of Ukrainian decided to include trick Vasyl Lomachenko with coins.

It turned out very effectively.

“Training moments” – wrote the Tendril under the video.

Recall that the fight against the holder of the belt WBO Inter-Continental in heviside, Briton Derek Chisora (32-9, 23 KO’s) to be held on may 23 in London at the O2 arena.

