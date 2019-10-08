The tendril – Spong: it became known as the drug found in the blood of rival
As reported by a reputable website Boxing Scene, the prohibited substance detected in doping test of the Dutchman Tyrone Spong, was clomiphene.
“This drug is usually used women to encourage pregnancy. If we talk about the use of the tool of men, the World anti-doping Agency (WADA) has made it to the list of suspicious. Clomiphene is classified as a masking agent. VADA standards are more stringent. The Agency, which is based in Las Vegas, shows zero tolerance to illegal substances“, — reports the edition.
It is known that the use of clomiphene in small doses, increases men’s testosterone levels. Also it is used in the case of excessive use of anabolic steroids to slow down their effect, and to enhance muscle growth.
“We were dubious about this last week, so we had held talks with several opponents on a possible replacement. The name of the new opponent will be announced in the near future“, — said the promoter of the Ukrainian boxer Alexander Krasyuk in comments to the press-service of promotion company K2 Promotions.
Meanwhile already announced a candidate to replace the Spong. 42-year-old Russian Alexander Ustinov (34 wins, 25 of them by knockout, 4 losses) is ready to enter the ring against the Ukrainian. “We have offered to fight with the Moustache, we agreed and now discussing the details. The tendril can meet with great problems in connection with the size of Alexander. Ustinov is in great shape, “reported promoter Vladimir Hryunov. Note that his last fight Ustinov held on June 24, knocking out in the first round of the Ukrainian Alexander Nesterenko.
