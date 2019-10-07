The tendril — Spong: the bookmakers on the debut of Ukrainian supertech
In the night from 12th to 13th October (approximate start — October 13 at 05:30 Kyiv time) in Chicago at Wintrust Arena, containing 10 387 spectators, will host the fight between the Ukrainian Alexander Usik (16 wins, 12 of them by knockout) and Tyrone Spong from the Netherlands (14 wins, 13 of them by knockout), who will become our compatriot’s debut in the heavyweight division.
“FACTS” WILL HOLD AN ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE FIGHT THE TENDRIL — SPONG.
Leading Ukrainian and world bookmakers, not only do not doubt in the victory of the Mustache, but almost sure that the fight will end with the victory of the Ukrainian.
Suggest you read the quotes that are exhibited on the upcoming fight.
“Favorite Sports”: the victory of Cirrus are 1.01, the draw of 34.00, the victory of Spong — 16,00. An early victory Cirrus — 1,25, winning Mustache on points — of 3.60, an early victory of Spong is 15.00, the victory of Spong points — of 36.00.
1XBET: win Cirrus — are 1.02, the draw of 51.00, the victory of Spong — 13,00. An early victory Cirrus — 1,17, winning Mustache on points at 6.00, the early victory of Spong is 15.00, the victory of Spong points — of 67.00.
“Prematch”: the victory of the Tendril is 1.03, the draw of 30.00, the victory of Spong — 12,00.
“Marathon”: a victory Cirrus — 1,025, the draw of 51.00, the victory of Spong — 12,50.
William Hill: to win the Mustache — of 1.02, the draw of 51.00, the victory of Spong — 13,00.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter