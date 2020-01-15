The tendril supported Lomachenko after the video with the Russian special forces (video)
Oleksandr Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko
The former absolute world champion in craterface Oleksandr Usyk, now playing in the heavyweight division, expressed support for his close friend, world champion at lightweight, WBA, WBC and WBO Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO’s).
Cirrus has published in his Instagram video with the symbolic victories of Basil in the international competitions.
The video shows how after each triumph Lomachenko holds the Ukrainian flag.
Recall that Lomachenko recently posted on his page in Instagram video about the power of the Orthodox faith, which was attended by personnel from fighters of the Russian special forces.