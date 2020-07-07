The tendril that Lomachenko uvisel top 5 best boxers Suchasnist

| July 7, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Усик та Ломаченко увійшли у топ-5 кращих боксерів сучасності

Ukrainian legends of Boxing Oleksandr Usyk (17-0, 13 KO’s) that Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO’s) uvisel n crcu best boxers Suchasnist square from vigovo categor.

For Versu vidannya The Ring Lomachenko POV other meeting place, the Tendril – n the ive.

First shadenko pow world champion for the WBA WBC in the mid-Wes, mexicanese Saul Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KO’s).

Closing trico lderv WBA IBF I in najlepsi was Japanese Naoya Nue (19-0, 16 KO’s).

On the fourth f apenisa Terence Crawford (36-0, 27 KOS).

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr