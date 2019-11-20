The tendril was ready to fight with Spong after the scandal with the doping (video)
The former absolute world champion in the first heavyweight Ukrainian Alexander Usik (17 wins, 13 by knockout), successfully debuted in the heavyweight division, has frankly told about how it took the news that his opponent, the Dutchman Tyrone Spong passed a positive doping test and an urgent need to find a replacement.
“When my Manager Egis Klimas showed me the message with the WADA report that Spong is passed a positive doping test, I was shocked. Like an echo in my head flashed-I didn’t think that four days left before the fight that it cannot be transferred. The first thing I told Egis, saying, we’d write a letter to WADA that I’m still willing to fight with him, because I was preparing for a battle with him… to replace the Spong was announced three names, and Witherspoon was the most appropriate option, since it was in training mode. Actually, I didn’t care with whom to fight — the main thing that the opponents were ready“, — shared Alexander his memories in an interview to a private Youtube channel USYK17.
Recall that after the victory over Witherspoon Ukrainian boxer as the official contender for the WBO title could apply to host the fight with the winner of the rematch between Mexican Andy Ruiz and Briton Anthony Joshua, but now this is going on the line IBF Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev.

