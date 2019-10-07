The tendril went to Chicago for his debut fight in the heavyweight (photo)
The former absolute world champion in the first heavyweight Ukrainian Alexander Usik (16 wins, 12 of them by knockout) went to Chicago, where in his debut fight in the heavyweight division will meet with Tyrone Spong from the Netherlands (14 wins, 13 of them by knockout).
The tendril with his team arrived in Chicago
Our compatriot has completed its training camp held in Oxnard (California, USA), and then went directly to the place of combat.
Training camp behind!
This week Alexander are waiting for an official event, pre-fight — press-conference duel views the weigh-in, etc. And on Saturday, October 5, he will fight with Tyrone Spong.
“FACTS” WILL HOLD AN ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE DEBUT MATCH OF USYK IN THE HEAVYWEIGHT DIVISION.
