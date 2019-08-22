The tendril will have a debut fight in hevewae against Russian Fedosov – media (updated)
Andrey Fedosov
Side Russian boxer Andrey Fedosov (31-3, 25 KOS) agreed to fight against Alexander Usik (16-0, 12 KO’s), according to boxingscene.com.
The fight between former absolute world champion in crmservice and Russian will be held on October 12 in Chicago.
Team Fedosov initially refused to conduct the fight against whiskers, wanting before this, to carry out a warm up fight in October, but now changed her mind.
For Moustache it will debut fight in the heavyweight division – originally, the Cirrus was supposed to meet with Carlos takama on may 25, but the bout was postponed due to injury of the biceps Ukrainian. The parties then agreed to fight on October 12 in the same Chicago.
But, at the moment the agreement to match the Mustache with the 38-year-old Cameroonian is close to failure because of the change Takama promotion company.
We will remind, in June the world Boxing organization (WBO) has appointed a Moustache mandatory Challenger for the world title in the heavyweight division.
Update. Co-promoter of the Ukrainian boxer Alexander Krasyuk commented on the information concerning the conduct of the battle on 12 October against Fedosov.
According to him, the Russian boxer only gave his consent to the match, but the final decision in the selection of the opponent is not yet decided.
“While it is true that Barbel will fight with Fedosov. Fedosovo received an offer, and he gave his consent. But besides him there are several candidates. Including Takam”, – quotes Krasucka Ua.tribuna.com.
“So far all the names I can not call. Alexander makes no difference with whom to fight. Wait until the end of the week. Soon we will officially announce our decision,” concluded promoter.