The tendril – Witherspoon: best moments of the fight
The undefeated Ukrainian boxer Alexander Usik (17 wins, 13 KOs) made a successful debut in the heavyweight division, winning by TKO in the seventh round of the American Chazza Witherspoon (38 wins, 29 of them by knockout, 4 losses).
A few starting rounds went to our compatriot for exploration, and the American tried to become more active, throwing dangerous punches to the side of Alexander. But as the battle developed, the Tendril is actively “worked” the opponent with blows to the head and body.
The apogee of the fight was reached in the seventh round, when the Ukrainian beat Witherspoon at the ropes, and, it seems, only the Gong saved him from a knockout. Then the referee went to the corner chaza, to see whether he is ready to continue the fight, and received a negative response.
Thus, Usyk made a successful debut in the heavyweight division, with his victory having made an excellent gift to your Manager Egis Klimas 55-year anniversary, which he celebrated as times 12 Oct.
