The tendril – Witherspoon: bright photo fight
The former absolute world champion in the first heavy weight undefeated Ukrainian Alexander Usik (17 wins, 13 Ko) made his debut in the heavyweight division with a fight against American Chazza Witherspoon (38 wins, 29 of them by knockout, 4 losses).
As recognized by our compatriot, he was not prepared specifically to the opponent, and just waited for its debut in hawaiite, so replacement Spong for Witherspoon at the last moment didn’t really bother him. In the end, a couple of starting rounds the Ukrainians, who had tremendous support in the face of his wife Catherine and a lot of fans with yellow-blue flags went to the buildup, after which he began methodically to beat the American, in total causing almost seven times more punches than the opponent — 139 to 21.
In the end, after the seventh round, Chazz refused to continue the fight, but Usyk, remaining unbeaten in the professional ring to celebrate, said he was ready to fight in the next match for the title — of course, if he was given the opportunity.
We invite you to see vivid photos with the debut victory of the fight of the Ukrainian heavyweight division.
.
Photo By Matchroom Boxing
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter