The tendril – Witherspoon: online broadcast debut fight of the Ukrainian heavyweight
In the night from 12 for October 13 in Chicago at Wintrust Arena will host the fight between the former undisputed world champion in the first heavyweight Ukrainian Alexander Usik (16 wins, 12 of them by knockout), which debuts in the heavyweight division, and American Custom Witherspoon (38 wins, 29 of them by knockout, 3 losses). Approximate beginning of the battle — October 13 at 05:30 Kyiv time.
Ambitious plans for the future Mustache
It seems, Alexander does not consider Chazza Witherspoon as a real threat, so boldly talking about their future goals. In particular, Ukrainian sights on the fight for the title with American DevTeam Wilder owns the WBC belt. “I call Deontay Wilder. I will fight him in his hometown. He will not win any round. I’m the best heavyweight in the world“—the words of our boxer BoxingHype.
Words before battle
Chazz Witherspoon: “Very happy for the opportunity to fight with the Mustache in Chicago. And so I was in the process of preparation, hoping for a big fight. More of the fight and ask for nothing. Alexander debuts hawaiite, he just have to learn that there is a completely different game. I won eight fights in a row, so he knew that soon will have a big fight. Knew it would be a great chance to show themselves. I will fight on the big stage, so I will give their all for victory“.
Viktor Postol, the Ukrainian boxer-Welterweight: “Sasha will be moving, why did he have to gain 120 kg, so it was heavy? It will be quick, and for two or three rounds the opponents will surrender. What’s that, and that’s the punch she is going to work. The strands need to get out of the cabinets in one shot. Not to beat, not punches until he gives up, and it fell to the wardrobe fell“.
Open training session in the middle of skyscrapers
Boxers in the framework of procedural events held an open workout. The ring for the event was set outdoors, and, despite the rather warm weather, Mustache decided to dress in a tracksuit and baseball cap.
A gift from Chicago bulls
While in Chicago, the Tendril did not fail to attend training of six-time NBA champion Chicago bulls. Boxer received a gift personalized gaming t-shirt, posed with head coach Jim Bolena and gratitude in a playful sparring knocked out mascot bulls — benny the bull.
Replacement urgently
Monday, October 7, it became known that the Dutchman Tyrone Spong failed a doping test before the fight with the Mustache. Managers of Ukrainian urgently held talks with other potential candidates and found a replacement in the person of American Chazza Witherspoon, who expressed willingness to fight in the stipulated time frame.
Witherspoon took the fight in less than a week before the vote
Where to watch the fight on the territory of Ukraine
Ukrainian Boxing fans will be able to watch the match of his compatriot in a direct transmission on TV channel “inter”. Estimated start — October 13 at 05:30 Kyiv time. Also the fight will be shown at “the First channel” (Russia), Sky Sports (UK) and streamingby platform DAZN.
Bookmakers are confident in the victory of the Mustache
As in the case with the Spong, the bookies are confident in the victory of our compatriot. For example, “Favorite Sport” is not taking bets on the victory of Alexander, just giving you the opportunity to put on an early victory of Ukrainians with a negligibly low coefficient of 1.08. Triumph Moustache on points is estimated at 5.90 euros, but who will believe in the victory Witherspoon, you may increase your bet by 25 times!
